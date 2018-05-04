Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Cleveland's DJ trolls Drake, says he won't play his music during series

After LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers handled their business on Thursday in Canada to take a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors, many people had a little fun at the top-seeded Raptors' expense. This includes the Cavs' very own, DJ Steph Floss.

DJ Steph Floss made an appearance on 'Uninterrupted' after the game and mocked rap mogul Drake, a notable Raptors fan, by replacing lyrics of his famous song "God's Plan" and replacing it with "LeBron's Plan." He also vowed not to play any of Drake's music at Cleveland's home arena for the remainder of the series and continuously referred to Toronto as "LeBronto."

"Somebody check up on @drake!" - @djstephfloss just wants to make sure his friend is okay up north in #LeBronto. 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mU9R9LREBx — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) May 4, 2018

That's some serious public pettiness that will surely not come back to haunt him.

Game 3 of the second-round series between the Cavs and Raptors is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Cleveland.