Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Drake and Kendrick Perkins have beef now for some reason

The NBA playoffs are a highly physical and emotional affair, which often leads to bad blood, beef and sometimes even actual scuffles on the floor. Usually those feuds involve players on the floor, but such is not the case in the second-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

No, the latest showdown from that series involves none other than noted rapper, Drake, and glorified Cavs assistant coach Kendrick Perkins. Drake, of course, is a usual at Raptors games, sitting courtside in the same seat every single game. We've seen him exchange words with players before, including John Wall and Kelly Oubre during the Raptors' first-round series against the Washington Wizards.

But this time the drama escalated to more than just friendly barbs during the game. It started at halftime, with the two yelling at each other as the Cavs made their way off the floor.

But that wasn't the end of it, as the two also sparred verbally after the final buzzer.

Drake and Kendrick Perkins exchanged more words postgame pic.twitter.com/Z0rdXDe1uL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 2, 2018

Drake, according to reports from media at the game, was genuinely upset about the incident after the game.

This went all the way into the tunnel, with Drake calling Perkins a "f------ p----" and calling for him to come out. "I'm here in real life," he said. He was mad. https://t.co/3DJ2HBvrWN — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 2, 2018

Drake was steamed as he left the arena. Was yelling that nobody should speak to him like that. https://t.co/uRfv5oDwUu — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 2, 2018

Following the game, which the Cavaliers won 113-112 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the series, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski got in touch with Perkins to hear his side of the story. Not much here, except Perkins acknowledging the two were talking trash.

In a text message to ESPN, Kendrick Perkins says: “What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking shit to me. So I said something back to him.” https://t.co/sJ3Ntx6zVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2018

So, first of all, what a random and bizarre beef!

Also, it wouldn't be shocking if Perkins crossed a line in the heat of the moment, but, of course, without a transcript of the exchange, we'll never know. However, it's probably best for Drake that Perkins didn't actually come back out. An actual fight between those two would not end well for Mr. Graham.