Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Drake and Kendrick Perkins have beef now for some reason
The two exchanged words both at halftime and after the conclusion of Game 1
The NBA playoffs are a highly physical and emotional affair, which often leads to bad blood, beef and sometimes even actual scuffles on the floor. Usually those feuds involve players on the floor, but such is not the case in the second-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
No, the latest showdown from that series involves none other than noted rapper, Drake, and glorified Cavs assistant coach Kendrick Perkins. Drake, of course, is a usual at Raptors games, sitting courtside in the same seat every single game. We've seen him exchange words with players before, including John Wall and Kelly Oubre during the Raptors' first-round series against the Washington Wizards.
But this time the drama escalated to more than just friendly barbs during the game. It started at halftime, with the two yelling at each other as the Cavs made their way off the floor.
But that wasn't the end of it, as the two also sparred verbally after the final buzzer.
Drake, according to reports from media at the game, was genuinely upset about the incident after the game.
Following the game, which the Cavaliers won 113-112 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the series, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski got in touch with Perkins to hear his side of the story. Not much here, except Perkins acknowledging the two were talking trash.
So, first of all, what a random and bizarre beef!
Also, it wouldn't be shocking if Perkins crossed a line in the heat of the moment, but, of course, without a transcript of the exchange, we'll never know. However, it's probably best for Drake that Perkins didn't actually come back out. An actual fight between those two would not end well for Mr. Graham.
