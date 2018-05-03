Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2 odds: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from model on 10-2 roll

If Game 2 is anything like the previous contest, this 2018 NBA playoffs series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors will go down as one of the greatest. After a 113-112 Game 1 Cavs win in overtime, the teams tip off again Thursday from Air Canada Centre at 6 p.m. ET.

Toronto opened as a six-point favorite and now is laying 6.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 212.5.

Before picking either side, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a phenomenal 10-2 run on its Eastern Conference playoff picks.

We can tell you the computer is predicting a total of 223 points being scored in Game 2, surpassing the over in a whopping 71 percent of simulations. It's expecting huge performances from LeBron James (31.3 points, 9.8 assists) and DeMar DeRozan (27.2, 5.0 boards).

It has also locked in a strong against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations.

The model knows the Raptors can cover the spread if they control Cleveland's postseason scoring leader, rebound leader, assists leader and the player who's tops in both blocked shots and steals: LeBron James. The Raptors must make somebody else beat them.

But the Cavaliers can cover the spread, or win outright, if J.R. Smith stays hot from 3-point range. The veteran wing was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in Game 1. Kyle Korver also chipped in another five 3-balls for 19 points as Cleveland shot 40 percent from downtown. Another performance like that could give them a 2-0 series led.

So which side of Cavaliers vs. Raptors do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations, all from the computer model on an incredible 10-2 run on its Eastern Conference playoff selections.