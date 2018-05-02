Cavaliers vs. Raptors: LeBron James says his triple-double in Game 1 was 'one of my worst games'

Much has been made of the Cleveland Cavaliers' utter inability to help LeBron James throughout the postseason, but James isn't buying it. After the Cavaliers edged out a 113-112 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 -- a game in which James notched his 21st career playoff triple-double -- James said that all of the credit goes to his teammates after what was "probably one of my worst games of the season." Not a good sign for the Raptors.

More on what he said after Game 1, via ESPN:

"I definitely wasn't as efficient as I would like to be," he said to reporters after the game. "I missed a lot of open looks, a lot of open 3s that they were going under. A lot of floaters in the lane. Because of the injury I had in Game 7, I didn't have the opportunity to kinda get on the court this morning and yesterday as well, so, but at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is to try to get a win, and my teammates were unbelievable tonight. They stepped up when I wasn't at my best."

Though his raw stats were excellent -- 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, his second triple-double of the postseason -- his efficiency was undoubtedly down. His shooting percentage and fourth quarter stats were uncharacteristically poor, and he was 3 for 15 in the fourth and overtime. He shot only 1 for 8 from beyond the arc, and 1 for 6 on the charity stripe.

J.R. Smith became the first Cavaliers player not named LeBron James to put up 20 points in a game, while Kyle Korver put up 19 points, Jeff Green had 16 and Tristan Thompson had 14. It was a solid performance out of the supporting cast in a game where they needed all of the points they could get to survive a very good Raptors team.

Of course, at the end of the game, it was still LeBron's team. One of those buckets in the fourth quarter was a Kobe-esque turnaround with 30 seconds left to tie it up at 105.

He's still the player the Cavaliers want holding the ball in crunch time, and his bad games are better than most players' good ones. Moving forward, however, this is a reassuring sign for the Cavaliers' chances going forward against the Raptors, and a debilitating one for a Raptors team that thinks it's finally their year to overcome Cleveland.