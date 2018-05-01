Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, Game 1: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from proven computer model

The Cavaliers tormented the Raptors in the NBA playoffs the past two years, but as their second-round series opens Tuesday, it's Toronto suiting up as the heavy favorite. Sportsbooks list the Raptors as 6.5-point favorites in Game 1, with the over-under for total points scored set at 215.5. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.



LeBron James: 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists. DeMar DeRozan also starts fast with 27 points, six assists and five boards.



The model knows the Raptors have a big edge in rest, having eliminated Washington on Friday, while the Cavaliers extended themselves to the max versus Indiana. James played 43 of a possible 48 minutes in Sunday's Game 7 and averaged 41 minutes in the series.



Toronto also benefits from the return of point guard Fred VanVleet, who missed most of the first round with a sore shoulder.



In their only regular-season matchup in Toronto, the Raptors won by 34.



But just because the Cavs look tired doesn't mean they can't be competitive in Game 1. Cleveland has won six of the last seven meetings, including home victories in late March and early April.



Kevin Love is a much better shooter than he showed in the Indiana series (33 percent), Kyle Korver is heating up from long range (12 of 27 last four games) and James can take over at any time.



