Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, Game 3: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from data scientist who's 9-5

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home Saturday with a second-round series lead and look to bury the Toronto Raptors in a 3-0 hole when they tip off from Quicken Loans Arena in a nationally televised 8:30 p.m. ET contest.

Cleveland opened as a four-point favorite and now is laying 4.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 217 but has inched down to 216.

The Raptors can cover the spread, and win outright, if big man Jonas Valanciunas is a more ferocious defensive post presence than he was in Game 2. Toronto's guards kept the Cavaliers' deep shooters in check, but Cleveland was on fire inside the arc, knocking down more than 67 percent of its shots.

The Cavaliers can cover the spread if center Kevin Love doesn't settle for the three-ball. Although he did hit two 3-pointers in Game 2, he shot 9-for-15 from two-point range and, more importantly, was a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe when he drove to the rim.

The over is 4-0 in Cleveland's last four games, and Toronto is 0-5 against the spread in its previous five conference semifinal contests.

