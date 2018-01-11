Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds
The struggling Cavaliers take on the surging Raptors in this regular-season showdown
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 11
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Raptors and Cavaliers meet Thursday in what could be a good measurement of where these two stand at this point of the season. The Raptors have been one of the best teams in the league. They have beaten teams that are worse than them and they do so thoroughly. Their offense looks different this season, and while the status of Kyle Lowry is up in the air for this one, DeMar DeRozan has been on fire offensively.
The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have struggled to play consistent basketball. The defense is once again a mess and there are many games where they just don't show up against teams they should beat. However, they've been known to wake up for opponents they care about so maybe the Raptors' recent surge will be enough to wake up Cleveland.
That said, the Cavs are too unreliable to trust on a nightly basis. With their inconsistent defense, and an offense that's still trying to properly implement Isaiah Thomas, this one could get ugly for them in a hurry. This has the chance to be a great statement win for Toronto.
