The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Toyota Center. Houston is 11-37 overall and 7-16 at home, while the Cavaliers are 29-20 overall and 9-15 on the road. This is the first meeting between these teams this season and they split two games last year, with each side winning on their home court.

Cleveland is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers spread: Rockets +8.5

Rockets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 221.5 points

Rockets vs. Cavaliers money line: Houston +270, Cleveland -345

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 108-103 to the Washington Wizards. Houston was up 58-43 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of power forward Jabari Smith, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft ranks fifth amongst rookies with 11.9 points per game. He is one of six Rockets averaging in double-figures, with five of those six players being 22 or younger. With the Rockets being the youngest team in the NBA, it's no surprise that they are struggling on both ends of the court, ranking 28th in defensive rating and 30th in offensive rating. Second-leading scorer, Kevin Porter Jr., is out on Thursday with a foot injury.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cleveland as it fell 105-103 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 24 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds. It was Mitchell's return to action after missing three games with a groin injury, and he appeared to aggravate the injury at the end of Tuesday's game which has him questionable for tonight.

Mitchell is the team's offensive catalyst but Cleveland's calling card is on the other end of the floor. Cleveland allows the fewest PPG (107.2) and has the second-best defensive rating in the league. The Cavs are a scintillating 20-2 when keeping an opponent under 104 points but are just 9-18 when an opponent scores over 104 points

