Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Cleveland
Current Records: San Antonio 21-16; Cleveland 15-25
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-129 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 106-99. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 58-40 deficit. Center Jakob Poeltl was the offensive standout of the game for San Antonio, posting a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland netted a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Larry Nance Jr. led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-5-1 ATS in away games but only 21-15-1 all in all.
Their wins bumped the Spurs to 21-16 and the Cavaliers to 15-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Cleveland clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.
- Mar 08, 2020 - Cleveland 132 vs. San Antonio 129
- Dec 12, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 90
- Mar 28, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 25, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 23, 2018 - San Antonio 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Mar 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Cleveland 74
- Jan 21, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Cleveland 115
- Jan 30, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Antonio 99 vs. Cleveland 95