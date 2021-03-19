Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Cleveland

Current Records: San Antonio 21-16; Cleveland 15-25

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the matchup is anything like Cleveland's 132-129 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Spurs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, winning 106-99. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 58-40 deficit. Center Jakob Poeltl was the offensive standout of the game for San Antonio, posting a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland netted a 117-110 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Cleveland's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Larry Nance Jr. led the charge as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-5-1 ATS in away games but only 21-15-1 all in all.

Their wins bumped the Spurs to 21-16 and the Cavaliers to 15-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Antonio and Cleveland clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.