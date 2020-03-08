Cavaliers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Cleveland

Current Records: San Antonio 26-35; Cleveland 18-45

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again Sunday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. San Antonio won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Spurs ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 139-120. San Antonio was down 120-95 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Dejounte Murray had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win against the Denver Nuggets by the margin of a single basket, 104-102. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was power forward Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

San Antonio is now 26-35 while the Cavaliers sit at 18-45. Cleveland is 6-11 after wins this year, and San Antonio is 16-18 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.25

Odds

The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Cleveland.