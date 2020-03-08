Cavaliers vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Cleveland
Current Records: San Antonio 26-35; Cleveland 18-45
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs are on the road again Sunday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. San Antonio won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Spurs ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Friday, losing 139-120. San Antonio was down 120-95 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Dejounte Murray had a rough night: he played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, Cleveland escaped with a win against the Denver Nuggets by the margin of a single basket, 104-102. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was power forward Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.
San Antonio is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
San Antonio is now 26-35 while the Cavaliers sit at 18-45. Cleveland is 6-11 after wins this year, and San Antonio is 16-18 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.25
Odds
The Spurs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Dec 12, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 90
- Mar 28, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 25, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 23, 2018 - San Antonio 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Mar 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Cleveland 74
- Jan 21, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Cleveland 115
- Jan 30, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Antonio 99 vs. Cleveland 95
