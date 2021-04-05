The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 24-23 overall and 12-16 at home, while the Cavaliers are 17-32 overall and 6-19 on the road. San Antonio is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Spurs vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 218. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers spread: Spurs -9.5

Spurs vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218 points

Spurs vs. Cavaliers money line: San Antonio -440, Cleveland +360



What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost in overtime against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, 139-133. Keldon Johnson posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards. San Antonio has lost seven of its last nine games. The Spurs allowed the Pacers to reach their highest point total of the season.

San Antonio has allowed 132-plus points four times in eight matchups on its current homestand that finishes on Monday. DeMar DeRozan had 25 points on Saturday. Jakob Poeltl double-doubled with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) and Trey Lyles (ankle) are out for Monday's game. Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost to the Miami Heat this past Saturday, 115-101 on the road. Collin Sexton scored 26 points, and Taurean Prince had 19 points in addition to six rebounds. Cleveland has lost five consecutive games. The Cavaliers fell behind 67-54 at halftime and could not climb closer than within five points the rest of the way.

Isaac Okoro scored a career-high 17 points on Saturday. Kevin Love recorded his first double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Cavaliers have scored 100 points just once in their past five games. Jarrett Allen (concussion), and Larry Nance Jr. (illlness) are out for Monday's game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Spurs picks

