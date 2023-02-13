The Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-43) on Monday night. Cleveland was able to keep its streak alive with a 97-89 win against Chicago on Saturday, remaining in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. San Antonio is on a season-high 12-game losing streak, sitting a half-game ahead of last-place Houston at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is favored by 15 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs spread: Cavaliers -15

Cavaliers vs. Spurs over/under: 224.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Spurs money line: Cleveland -1400, San Antonio +800

Why the Cavaliers can cover

These teams are trending in completely different directions right now, as Cleveland has won six straight games while San Antonio has dropped 12 in a row. The Cavaliers improved to 6-0 in February with their 97-89 win over Chicago on Saturday, holding an opponent to fewer than 90 points for the sixth time this season. They have the top scoring defense in the NBA, allowing 105.9 points per game.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell had a strong showing against the Bulls, posting a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists. Center Jarrett Allen has posted three consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games after scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 boards against Chicago. San Antonio has not only been losing games, but it has failed to cover the spread in 10 consecutive contests. The Spurs will also be shorthanded tonight as Devin Vassell (knee) and Tre Jones (foot) are out while Doug McDermott (Achilles) is questionable.

Why the Spurs can cover

This is one of the largest spreads of the year in the NBA, which makes it difficult to justify backing Cleveland. The Cavaliers are coming off a big win over Chicago and have a road game at Philadelphia on deck, so they might not have their full attention on the Spurs. San Antonio was competitive in its game at Detroit last Friday, losing in double overtime as a 6-point underdog.

The Spurs were active at last week's trade deadline, acquiring Devonte' Graham from Charlotte. Graham poured in 31 points off the bench in the loss to the Pistons, giving the Spurs a much-needed boost in the scoring column. Leading scorer Keldon Johnson has scored at least 21 points in his last three games after finishing with 25 in Atlanta on Saturday. San Antonio also got back Jeremy Sochan in its last game and he contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists after missing the previous four games.

