Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis
LeBron James will try to finish off his 30,000 point milestone tonight when the Cavaliers play the Spurs
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: Watch TNT
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: The Cavaliers take on the Spurs in what at the start of the season could have looked like a potential NBA Finals preview. However, Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and the Cavaliers' tailspin is, to put it mildly, overwhelming any success they've had this season.
The drama surrounding Cleveland is so heavy that it's almost been forgotten that LeBron James will probably break the 30,000-point milestone Tuesday night. He's seven points away and the only reason he would't reach that is an absolute disaster of a game, or an early ejection of some kind.
This is going to be a weird game. The Spurs are the easy favorites, because of how much of a mess Cleveland is right now, but sometimes the Cavs are at their best when they're most vulnerable. James may also try to put on a great performance to make his 30,000 points mean a little something more.
