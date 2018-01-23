Cavaliers vs. Spurs: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs



Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23



Tuesday, Jan. 23 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas



AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: Watch TNT

Watch TNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Cavaliers take on the Spurs in what at the start of the season could have looked like a potential NBA Finals preview. However, Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and the Cavaliers' tailspin is, to put it mildly, overwhelming any success they've had this season.

The drama surrounding Cleveland is so heavy that it's almost been forgotten that LeBron James will probably break the 30,000-point milestone Tuesday night. He's seven points away and the only reason he would't reach that is an absolute disaster of a game, or an early ejection of some kind.

This is going to be a weird game. The Spurs are the easy favorites, because of how much of a mess Cleveland is right now, but sometimes the Cavs are at their best when they're most vulnerable. James may also try to put on a great performance to make his 30,000 points mean a little something more.