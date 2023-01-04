Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Cleveland

Current Records: Phoenix 20-18; Cleveland 24-14

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Phoenix earned a 120-115 win in their most recent matchup against Cleveland in November of 2021.

The game between the Suns and the New York Knicks on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Phoenix falling 102-83 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Phoenix was down 79-58 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 65-47 deficit. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell took over for the Cavaliers, finishing with 71 points (a whopping 49% of their total) and 11 dimes along with eight boards.

The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Cleveland's victory lifted them to 24-14 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 20-18. In their victory, Cleveland relied heavily on Mitchell, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 71 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Phoenix will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.05

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Series History

Cleveland have won seven out of their last 12 games against Phoenix.