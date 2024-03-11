The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Phoenix Suns in a cross-conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule. Cleveland is 41-23 overall and 22-12 at home, while Phoenix is 37-27 overall and 16-13 on the road. The Cavs have won both of the meetings this season, which followed a five-game win streak by the Suns in the head-to-head series. Cleveland is 32-32 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Phoenix is 26-37-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Phoenix is favored by 6 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Suns odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220.5 points. Before entering any Suns vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Phoenix vs. Cleveland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Suns vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Suns spread: Cavaliers +6

Cavaliers vs. Suns over/under: 220.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Suns money line: Cavaliers: +192, Suns: -239

Cavaliers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers managed to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Cleveland suffered a bruising 120-101 defeat at the hands of the Nets. The Cavs were without Donovan Mitchell (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee), and with this being the second half of a back-to-back, their injury statuses have yet to be determined for Monday.

Georges Niang led Cleveland with 20 points in the Sunday loss to Brooklyn, while Jarrett Allen added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Cavs rank in the top four in both scoring defense and defensive rating, though Mobley's presence has much to do with that. The Cavaliers are .500 ATS (32-32) but they are just 3-8 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back, which is the third-worst ATS record in the NBA in these situations. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Boston Celtics on Saturday and fell 117-107. Despite the loss, the Suns got a solid performance out of Kevin Durant, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 45 points and 10 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Durant has scored all season and the most he's ever scored in a Phoenix uniform.

Phoenix also failed to cover, as it is now just 2-7 against the spread over the last nine games. The Suns rank in the middle-of-the-pack in both offensive and defensive rating, with the former being a bit of a concern considering the star power on the roster. Phoenix should get one of those stars back on Monday as Devin Booker is listed as probable on the injury report after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. The Suns are five games over .500 with Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal in the lineup (14-9), while they are also five games over .500 when missing at least one of those three (23-18). See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 6-3 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between +4 to +7.

The Suns are 6-11 against the spread in their last 17 games when the spread was between -7 to -4.

The Suns are 9-15 against the spread in their last 24 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Cavs vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Suns vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.