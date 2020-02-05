Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 30-20 overall and 15-10 at home, while Cleveland is 13-38 overall and 7-17 on the road. The Thunder enter Wednesday's matchup having won seven of their last eight games. Cleveland, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost nine of its last 10. Oklahoma City is favored by 13-points in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Oklahoma City -13

Thunder vs. Cavaliers over-under: 220.5 points

Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Oklahoma City -840, Cleveland +646

What you need to know about the Thunder

It was a close one, but on Friday the Thunder sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 111-107 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 dimes in addition to six boards. Paul has been sensational for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

In addition, the Thunder have fared well against the spread this season. In fact, Oklahoma City is 16-4 against the spread in its last 20 games, and the Thunder have covered the spread in seven of their last nine meetings against opponents from the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland fought the good fight in its overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-134. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Love, who dropped a double-double with 33 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. Love enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, however he struggled mightily in his last meeting against the Thunder. In Cleveland's 121-106 defeat against the Thunder on Jan. 4, Love finished with just 12 points and three rebounds.

