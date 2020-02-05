Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Cavaliers and Thunder.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 30-20 overall and 15-10 at home, while Cleveland is 13-38 overall and 7-17 on the road. The Thunder enter Wednesday's matchup having won seven of their last eight games. Cleveland, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost nine of its last 10. Oklahoma City is favored by 13-points in the latest Thunder vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Thunder:
- Thunder vs. Cavaliers spread: Oklahoma City -13
- Thunder vs. Cavaliers over-under: 220.5 points
- Thunder vs. Cavaliers money line: Oklahoma City -840, Cleveland +646
What you need to know about the Thunder
It was a close one, but on Friday the Thunder sidestepped the Phoenix Suns for a 111-107 victory. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's point guard Chris Paul, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 dimes in addition to six boards. Paul has been sensational for Oklahoma City this season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
In addition, the Thunder have fared well against the spread this season. In fact, Oklahoma City is 16-4 against the spread in its last 20 games, and the Thunder have covered the spread in seven of their last nine meetings against opponents from the Eastern Conference.
What you need to know about the Cavaliers
Cleveland fought the good fight in its overtime contest against the New York Knicks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 139-134. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Love, who dropped a double-double with 33 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. Love enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 17.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season, however he struggled mightily in his last meeting against the Thunder. In Cleveland's 121-106 defeat against the Thunder on Jan. 4, Love finished with just 12 points and three rebounds.
How to make Thunder vs. Cavaliers picks
The model has simulated Thunder vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Thunder vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Giannis, Bucks' defense limited Zion
Williamson scored 20 points, but shot 5 of 19 from the field as he faced constant challenges...
-
Report: Knicks interested in Kuzma
The Knicks might now consider moving Marcus Morris for Kuzma, who's been at the center of trade...
-
Grades: Hawks, Wolves, Rockets make deal
Robert Covington will move to Houston and Clint Capela would be on his way to the Hawks, among...
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
O'Neal gets tattoo to honor Kobe, Gianna
Shaq's son was close with the Lakers legend
-
TPI: LeBron's hit-ahead passes
Also in the notebook: A simple, but jaw-dropping Zion Williamson move, more!
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant