Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds: NBA picks, predictions from advanced computer model

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling on the basketball court, while their supporters at the sports book have been stuck with empty wallets. However, they are still favored Saturday in a marquee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3:30 p.m. ET). Cleveland is a four-point favorite, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 211.5 points.



The model knows the Cavs have lost five of their last six, squeezing out a 104-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Cavaliers blew a 20-point lead and didn't come near covering the 11-point spread, which has become a familiar theme. They are on a 1-12 run against the spread -- rare numbers for a top-level team.



Cleveland's fortunes are tied to a defense that gives up 108.6 points per game (No. 25 in the NBA) and is in the bottom third of most defensive categories.



Isaiah Thomas led six Cleveland players in double-figures with 21 points against the Magic, but James had just 16 with six assists and Kevin Love had 12 points with 11 rebounds.



The Thunder will try to win their fourth straight following a three-game losing streak. They beat the Lakers 114-90 on Thursday behind 27 points from Carmelo Anthony. Steven Adams had 21 points and 10 rebounds.



Oklahoma City has failed to cover on its last five trips to Cleveland and the favorite is on a 5-1 ATS run in this series.

