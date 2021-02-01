Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Cleveland
Current Records: Minnesota 5-14; Cleveland 9-11
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.42 points per game before their contest Monday. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.
The Cavaliers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Timberwolves secured a 109-104 W over Cleveland. Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.
Despite Minnesota winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Cleveland as a five-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever Minnesota hit the road.
Minnesota is now 5-14 while Cleveland sits at 9-11. Minnesota is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Cavaliers are 4-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 31, 2021 - Minnesota 109 vs. Cleveland 104
- Jan 05, 2020 - Minnesota 118 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Cleveland 94 vs. Minnesota 88
- Nov 26, 2018 - Minnesota 102 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 19, 2018 - Minnesota 131 vs. Cleveland 123
- Feb 07, 2018 - Cleveland 140 vs. Minnesota 138
- Jan 08, 2018 - Minnesota 127 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 14, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Feb 01, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 25, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 08, 2016 - Cleveland 125 vs. Minnesota 99