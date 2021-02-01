Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Cleveland

Current Records: Minnesota 5-14; Cleveland 9-11

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.42 points per game before their contest Monday. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a victory, while Cleveland will be looking to right the ship.

The Cavaliers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. The Timberwolves secured a 109-104 W over Cleveland. Minnesota's shooting guard Anthony Edwards looked sharp as he had 23 points in addition to five rebounds.

Despite Minnesota winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Cleveland as a five-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever Minnesota hit the road.

Minnesota is now 5-14 while Cleveland sits at 9-11. Minnesota is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Cavaliers are 4-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.