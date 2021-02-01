The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night to wrap up a home-and-home series played on consecutive nights. The Timberwolves (5-14) hit a season-high 16 3-pointers on their way to a 109-104 victory in the first leg Sunday night in Minneapolis. It was just their second victory in the last nine games, while Cleveland (9-11) has lost four of its last five. The teams rank near the bottom of the league in scoring, but the Cavs have a powerful inside game led by Andre Drummond while Dallas will rely on shooters like Malik Beasley and 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards to stay hot.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers: Cleveland -4.5

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers money line: Minnesota +170, Cleveland -190

MINN: G Anthony Edwards, the top pick in November's draft, has scored at least 15 in five straight games.

CLE: C Andre Drummond has at least 15 rebounds in nine games and has topped 20 three times.

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Cleveland is 6-4 against the spread at home, and the Cavs are playing better defensively. They allow fewer than 109 points per game, while Minnesota yields more than 117. Drummond is a force inside, and he had 25 points and 22 rebounds in the losing effort Sunday. He leads the NBA in rebounding at nearly 15 per game, and he blocks 1.4 shots and gets 1.7 steals. He and the other Cavs defenders will do all they can to ensure Minnesota's shooters don't stay hot.

The Cavaliers rank second in the league at nearly 10 steals per game, and Larry Nance Jr. gets an NBA-best 2.2. Seven players score in double digits, led by Collin Sexton at 24.6. He shoots better than 50 percent from the field and is efficient from 3-point range, converting 43.9 percent. Darius Garland hits 44 percent from outside and scores 15.2 points. Cedi Osman is the main 3-point shooter, hitting more than 36 percent on nearly seven tries per game.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is 12-12-1 against the spread on no rest since 2018, and the team has been hit with COVID-19 and injury issues. But the Timberwolves showed Sunday night they can beat a team that ranks 29th in the league in scoring at just over 104 per game. Minnesota scores more than 106, and Beasley has picked up the scoring load and is averaging more than 20 points with big man Karl-Anthony Towns (health and safety protocols) out and guard D'Angelo Russell (quadriceps) hobbled.

Russell has been day-to-day but played Sunday night and scored 19 points. Beasley and Edwards tied for the team high with 23 apiece as the Mavs went with a smaller lineup with Towns and center Naz Reid out. Reid could be back from a wrist injury, but the smaller lineup worked Sunday night behind efficient shooting. Russell and Beasley each hit five 3-pointers and Edwards hit four as the Mavs shot 40 percent from beyond the arc.

