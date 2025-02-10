Two streaking teams will collide on Monday's NBA schedule as the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-23) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-10). The Wolves are riding a three-game win streak and have won seven of their last 10. Meanwhile, the Cavs are coming off back-to-back victories and have won six of their last seven contests. Cleveland prevailed in their lone previous matchup this season, winning 124-117 on the road on Jan. 18. Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are questionable for Minnesota.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-103 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cleveland vs. Minnesota and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves spread: Cleveland -9.5



Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves money line: Cleveland -413, Minnesota +319

CLE: The Cavs are 13-4 against the spread (ATS) versus the East this season

MIN: The Over is 7-3 over the last 10 Minnesota games



Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Wolves have the recent spread advantage as they have covered in three straight, while the Cavaliers enter in with three consecutive ATS losses. Additionally, Minnesota has a tendency to embrace the role of being a road dog, as no team has a better spread record than its 6-2 mark as an away underdog. The Timberwolves have the better defense in this matchup, with top-five rankings in points allowed per game, defensive rating, 3-pointers allowed per game and effective field goal percentage given up.

Even though the Wolves are banged up, they have enough depth to keep this game competitive, as Jaden McDaniels scored a career-high of 30 points in Saturday's win over Portland, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker (21 points) was two off tying his season high. Meanwhile, rookie Jaylen Clark has totaled 28 points over the last two games, after having just 31 combined points over the first 51 games of the season. Additionally, veteran Rudy Gobert has logged five straight double-doubles and is averaging more points, rebounds and blocks in February than any other month this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavs' offensive rating of 122.4 is not only the best of any team in the 2024-25 NBA season, but it is currently the second-best rating in NBA history. Cleveland really has no holes, offensively, leading the league in both 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage, and it has a high volume with the latter by launching the fourth-most 3-point attempts per game. The team's three leading scorers, and All-Star selections, in Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are all knocking down over 38% of their shots from downtown.

The Cavs overwhelmed Minnesota's defense in their first meeting, as Cleveland's 124 points was the third-most Minnesota has allowed in a non-overtime game. Minnesota's offense simply doesn't have the firepower to match the Cavaliers, especially with the continued absence of the team's second-leading scorer in Julius Randle (groin). The twin tower duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen could stifle a T'Wolves offense which already ranks in the bottom 10 in 2-point percentage and turnover rate. See which team to pick here.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavs vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under the total, projecting 217 combined points. It also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Wolves spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-103 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.