Who's Playing

Portland @ Cleveland

Current Records: Portland 10-7; Cleveland 11-6

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Portland got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 119-111. A silver lining for Rip City was the play of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who had 29 points and five assists.

As for Cleveland, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Atlanta Hawks 114-102 on Monday. It was another big night for the Cavaliers' shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 29 points and nine assists.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-1-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Portland is now 10-7 while Cleveland sits at 11-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Portland ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.9 on average. But the Cavaliers come into the game boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.6. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 8-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won five out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.