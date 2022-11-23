The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to finish their four-game homestand without a loss when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. They have won their previous three games by double digits, including a 114-102 win over Atlanta on Monday. Portland, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak following its loss at Milwaukee earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 8 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Cavaliers -8

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 216 points

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Cleveland -345, Portland +270

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland went through a rough patch earlier this month, but that stretch is a distant memory at this point. The Cavaliers have rattled off three straight wins to open this homestand, including a 114-102 win against Atlanta on Monday. They have won all three games by double digits, which bodes well as far as their chances of covering this spread are concerned.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 29.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, scoring at least 29 points in six of his last eight outings. The Cavaliers have won seven of their first eight home games, which is their best start in their own building since 2016-17. They are facing a Portland team that is going to remain without leading scorer Damian Lillard (calf strain) on Wednesday.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland was able to stay within striking distance against Milwaukee on Monday, despite not having Lillard on the court. Anfernee Simons led the way with 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the floor, along with five assists, four rebounds and a steal. Jerami Grant added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a game where Portland covered the 9.5-point spread.

Simons has started to become one of the elite scorers in the NBA, pouring in 22.9 points per game. Grant is adding 19.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while big man Jusuf Nurkic is averaging a double-double with 13.6 points and 10.1 rebounds. The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in 12 of their last 17 games overall, including each of their last five road games.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers picks

