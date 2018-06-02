Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Draymond Green says he'll meet Tristan Thompson 'in the streets any day'

OAKLAND, Calif. -- We're only one game into the 2018 NBA Finals, and the chippiness has already reached peak levels. But that's what happens when the same two teams meet for four consecutive years.

After a scuffle with 2.6 seconds remaining in Game 1, Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was ejected for a Flagrant 2 (later downgraded to a Flagrant 1), then shoved the basketball into the face of Warriors forward Draymond Green before exiting the court. On his way out, Thompson seemed to motion to the locker room area, saying something to the effect of, "meet me outside."

On Saturday, Green was asked about how he reacted to Thompson's request, and his response was, well, what we'd expect from Draymond Green.

"I can't meet him outside of here [Oracle Arena] because I'll still get fined," Green told reporters. "But I can meet him in the streets any day. "You can say to somebody 'meet you at the bus,' but I'm -- keep taking care of my family, man -- I ain't gonna meet you at the bus. But, you know, the summers, you can meet anybody anywhere. ... If he wants to see me somewhere else, that's fine. Any time."

Draymond Green: “I can meet [Tristan Thompson] in the streets any day” pic.twitter.com/Zwj9qIX7i2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2018

Green has seen his share of punishment from the NBA, so he knows better than to engage in any sort of physical altercation in or near the arena. But, hearing what Thompson said on Saturday, this feud is unlikely to spill over into the summer.

"It's just basketball. It's just a competitive sport," Thompson said. "Of course we're going to get irritated with each other, just because we're both competitors and we both want it all. But it never goes off the court. Maybe for some guys it does, but not for me."

Unless Thompson and Green plan their summer vacations at the same remote island, it looks like this will remain strictly a basketball rivalry.