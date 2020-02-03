Cavaliers vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State @ Cleveland
Current Records: Golden State 10-39; Cleveland 13-36
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-18 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Golden State ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Thursday, losing 119-104. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (22 points) was the top scorer for the Warriors.
Cleveland is now 13-36 while Golden State sits at 10-39. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Golden State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.
- Apr 05, 2019 - Golden State 120 vs. Cleveland 114
- Dec 05, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 105
- Jun 08, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 85
- Jun 06, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 102
- Jun 03, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. Cleveland 103
- May 31, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 15, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 108
- Dec 25, 2017 - Golden State 99 vs. Cleveland 92
- Jun 12, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. Cleveland 120
- Jun 09, 2017 - Cleveland 137 vs. Golden State 116
- Jun 07, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jun 04, 2017 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jun 01, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 16, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Cleveland 91
- Dec 25, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Golden State 108
- Jun 19, 2016 - Cleveland 93 vs. Golden State 89
- Jun 16, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Jun 13, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Golden State 97
- Jun 10, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jun 08, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Golden State 90
- Jun 05, 2016 - Golden State 110 vs. Cleveland 77
- Jun 02, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Cleveland 89
- Jan 18, 2016 - Golden State 132 vs. Cleveland 98
- Dec 25, 2015 - Golden State 89 vs. Cleveland 83
