Cavaliers vs. Warriors live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Golden State @ Cleveland

Current Records: Golden State 10-39; Cleveland 13-36

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 6-18 against the Golden State Warriors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 115-109 to the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Kevin Love, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Thursday, losing 119-104. Shooting guard D'Angelo Russell (22 points) was the top scorer for the Warriors.

Cleveland is now 13-36 while Golden State sits at 10-39. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Golden State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.