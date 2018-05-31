Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds, Game 1: Expert on 14-6 run releases picks for 2018 NBA Finals

LeBron James managed to carry the patchwork Cleveland Cavaliers out of the Eastern Conference and into another NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors similarly overcame adversity in the West, surviving a 3-2 deficit and winning Game 7 on the road against the Houston Rockets in order to advance.

On Thursday (9 p.m. ET), these clubs square off for the fourth straight time in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 coming at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are massive 12.5-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 214.5.

James is making his eight straight Finals appearance, fourth straight with the Cavaliers, a team he led to an upset of Golden State in 2016. He took over Game 7 in Boston on Sunday against the cold-shooting Celtics -- and minus injured forward Kevin Love -- to propel the Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory and a shot at the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Warriors had injury issues of their own, and Stephen Curry struggled a bit coming off an MCL sprain. They looked a bit ambivalent at times in the playoffs and allowed Houston to win two straight games to push Golden State to the brink of elimination.

But Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points in a 101-92 road victory to clinch the series Monday.

Veteran forward Andre Iguodala is out for Game 1 with a leg injury, while Love is questionable for Cleveland because of concussion protocol.

