Who's Playing

Washington @ Cleveland

Current Records: Washington 28-34; Cleveland 21-41

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET April 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-104 to the Orlando Magic. Cleveland was down 82-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, winning 116-107. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 18 boards, and 14 dimes. That's the seventh consecutive game in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.

The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Cleveland's defeat took them down to 21-41 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 28-34. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wizards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Washington.