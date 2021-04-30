Who's Playing
Washington @ Cleveland
Current Records: Washington 28-34; Cleveland 21-41
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET April 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-104 to the Orlando Magic. Cleveland was down 82-61 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, winning 116-107. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 18 boards, and 14 dimes. That's the seventh consecutive game in which Westbrook has had at least ten assists.
The Cavaliers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Cleveland's defeat took them down to 21-41 while Washington's victory pulled them up to 28-34. Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, the Wizards haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wizards are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Washington.
- Apr 25, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 21, 2020 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85