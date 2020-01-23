Cavaliers vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington @ Cleveland

Current Records: Washington 14-29; Cleveland 12-32

What to Know

The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.26 points per contest before their contest on Thursday. They might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Heat on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-129. Washington lost to Miami 134-129. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Bradley Beal, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's and the New York Knicks' contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 57-36 in the second half. PG Darius Garland just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-20 shooting.

Washington is now 14-29 while Cleveland sits at 12-32. The Wizards and the Cavaliers are both 0-0 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.39

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Washington.