Cavaliers vs. Wizards: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who's Playing
Washington @ Cleveland
Current Records: Washington 14-29; Cleveland 12-32
What to Know
The Washington Wizards need to shore up a defense that is allowing 120.26 points per contest before their contest on Thursday. They might have tired legs after a game night as they head on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Wizards fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Miami Heat on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-129. Washington lost to Miami 134-129. Washington's loss came about despite a quality game from SG Bradley Beal, who had 38 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland's and the New York Knicks' contest on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 57-36 in the second half. PG Darius Garland just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-20 shooting.
Washington is now 14-29 while Cleveland sits at 12-32. The Wizards and the Cavaliers are both 0-0 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.39
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 16 games against Washington.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85
