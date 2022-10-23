Who's Playing
Washington @ Cleveland
Current Records: Washington 2-0; Cleveland 1-1
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 178 points combined.
The Cavaliers were totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Chicago Bulls 128-96 on the road. The oddsmakers were on Cleveland's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 32 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday Washington sidestepped Chicago for a 102-100 win. Power forward Kyle Kuzma was the offensive standout of the matchup for Washington, picking up 26 points along with six boards.
Their wins bumped Cleveland to 1-1 and the Wizards to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and Washington clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Washington.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Cleveland 92 vs. Washington 86
- Dec 30, 2021 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 93
- Dec 03, 2021 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 10, 2021 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 14, 2021 - Washington 120 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 30, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Cleveland 93
- Apr 25, 2021 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 21, 2020 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 23, 2020 - Washington 124 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 08, 2019 - Cleveland 113 vs. Washington 100
- Feb 08, 2019 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 113
- Dec 08, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Washington 119 vs. Cleveland 95
- Apr 05, 2018 - Cleveland 119 vs. Washington 115
- Feb 22, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 17, 2017 - Cleveland 106 vs. Washington 99
- Nov 03, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 25, 2017 - Washington 127 vs. Cleveland 115
- Feb 06, 2017 - Cleveland 140 vs. Washington 135
- Nov 11, 2016 - Cleveland 105 vs. Washington 94
- Mar 04, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Washington 83
- Feb 28, 2016 - Washington 113 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Washington 115
- Dec 01, 2015 - Washington 97 vs. Cleveland 85