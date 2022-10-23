Who's Playing

Washington @ Cleveland

Current Records: Washington 2-0; Cleveland 1-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting right back to it as they host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 178 points combined.

The Cavaliers were totally in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Chicago Bulls 128-96 on the road. The oddsmakers were on Cleveland's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 32 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday Washington sidestepped Chicago for a 102-100 win. Power forward Kyle Kuzma was the offensive standout of the matchup for Washington, picking up 26 points along with six boards.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 1-1 and the Wizards to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cavaliers and Washington clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Washington.