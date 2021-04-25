The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 26-33 overall and 14-16 at home, while the Cavaliers are 21-38 overall and 9-22 on the road. Cleveland limps into Sunday's contest having lost four of its last five games. The Wizards, meanwhile, have won seven straight.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread: Wizards -7

Wizards vs. Cavaliers over-under: 226.5 points

Wizards vs. Cavaliers money line: Washington -290, Cleveland +245

What you need to know about the Wizards

A well-balanced attack led the Wizards over the Oklahoma City Thunder every single quarter on their way to victory on Friday. Washington was the clear victor by a 129-109 margin over Oklahoma City. The score was close at the half, but Washington pulled away in the second half with 59 points.

It was another big night for point guard Russell Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double with 37 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Westbrook has now recorded 14 triple-doubles over his last 16 appearances.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as the Cavaliers fell 108-102 to the Charlotte Hornets. Point guard Darius Garland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists. For the season, Garland is averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Despite losing four of their last five games, the Cavaliers will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory. That's because Cleveland is 10-5 in its last 15 meetings against the Wizards.

