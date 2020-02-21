Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 21 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 20-33 overall and 12-13 at home, while Cleveland is 14-40 overall and 7-18 on the road. The Cavaliers lost 13 of 15 games before the All-Star break, and they enter Friday's contest with the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards, meanwhile, are just three games back of the final playoff spot in the East. They won five of their last seven games before the break. Washington is favored by six-points in the latest Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 236. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Cavaliers:

Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread: Wizards -6

Wizards vs. Cavaliers over-under: 236 points

Wizards vs. Cavaliers money line: Washington -244, Cleveland +177

What you need to know about the Wizards

The contest between the Wizards and the New York Knicks last Wednesday was a pretty decisive one, as Washington rolled to a 114-96 win on the road. It was another big night for Bradley Beal, who finished with 30 points. Beal has now scored more than 25 points in 12 straight games. For the season, Beal is averaging 29.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

In addition, the Wizards are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 home games. However, Washington is just 4-11 in its last 15 home games against Cleveland.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers flew past Atlanta last week, 127-105. That 22-point margin of victory set a new team best for Cleveland on the season. They relied on the efforts of Tristan Thompson, who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 11 boards, and Larry Nance Jr., who also registered a double-double with 23 points and 12 boards.

However, Cleveland will be with a new head coach on Friday after John Beilein resigned earlier in the week. J.B. Bickerstaff is set to lead the Cavaliers, who've won just one of their last six road games.

How to make Wizards vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Wizards vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.