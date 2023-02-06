The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena. The Cavaliers are 33-22 overall and 11-16 on the road, while Washington is 24-28 overall and 12-11 at home. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -2.5

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over/under: 221.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Cleveland -140, Washington +118

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

It wasn't a particularly close contest with the Cavaliers securing a 122-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The winning side was boosted by power forward Evan Mobley, who had 17 points along with 10 rebounds. For the season, Mobley is averaging 15.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Guard Darius Garland also had a productive performance against the Pacers, scoring 24 points to lead the team. Garland has now scored 24 or more points in four of his last six outings.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, falling 125-123. Despite the defeat, Washington got a solid performance out of Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 38 points, five rebounds and two assists. Porzingis has scored 32 or more points in each of his last two outings and is averaging 22.5 points per game this season.

The Wizards have also fared well against the spread in recent weeks, covering the number in six of their last eight games. Washington enters Monday's matchup averaging 113.3 points per game this season, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

