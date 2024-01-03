We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 18-15 overall and 9-8 at home, while Washington is 6-26 overall and 3-15 on the road. The Cavs have dominated this series recently, winning five of the last six meetings against the Wizards.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -9.5

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over/under: 239.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Cavaliers: -451, Wizards: +346

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards are coming off a 130-126 loss to the Hawks on Sunday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Hawks: they've now lost six in a row. The Wizards' defeat came about despite a quality game from Kyle Kuzma, who scored 38 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds.

Washington is 1-7 in its last eight games on the road but the Wizards are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine contests overall. The Wizards are also 11-6-1 against the spread in their last 18 games as the road underdog.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Cleveland had to settle for a 124-121 defeat against Toronto on Monday. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Cavaliers, who almost overcame a 19-point deficit.

Despite their defeat, the Cavaliers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caris LeVert, who scored 31 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Donovan Mitchell, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

