The Cleveland Cavaliers (44-28) will try to maintain their lead over New York for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Washington Wizards (32-32) on Friday night. Cleveland had won five out of six games prior to its 118-109 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Washington is a half-game ahead of Indiana for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 219.5.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -5.5

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over/under: 219.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Cleveland -225, Washington +185

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is coming off a tough loss to Philadelphia, as the 76ers won the fourth quarter by a 34-26 tally. Cavaliers center Evan Mobley posted a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while shooting guard Caris LeVert scored 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting off the bench. The Cavs are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and are 2.5 games ahead of New York, so they will want to maintain that advantage.

The Cavaliers have already notched a pair of wins over Washington this season, cruising to a 114-91 win at Washington on Feb. 6. All five of their starters were in double figures by halftime, and Darius Garland finished with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Cleveland is 7-2 in its last nine home games and has covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is sitting a half-game ahead of Indiana and Chicago for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, so it cannot afford a loss on Friday night. The Wizards cruised to a 117-97 win over Detroit on Tuesday, covering the 13.5-point spread at home. Star guard Bradley Beal poured in 36 points and dished out seven assists, shooting 13 of 15 from the floor.

He had five teammates score in double figures as well, with center Kristaps Porzingis finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, who scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Feb. 6 meeting between these teams, is going to miss Friday's game with an eye injury. Washington has won nine of its last 13 road games, and Cleveland is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games.

