The Washington Wizards (6-27) will have revenge on their mind when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) on Friday night. Cleveland dominated Washington on Wednesday, cruising to a 140-101 blowout win. The Cavaliers are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and are in third place in the Central Division standings. Washington is sitting only ahead of Detroit at the bottom of the conference.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 10 points in the latest Wizards vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 239 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Washington vs. Cleveland. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Wizards:

Cavaliers vs. Wizards spread: Cavaliers -10

Cavaliers vs. Wizards over/under: 239 points

Cavaliers vs. Wizards money line: Cavaliers: -490, Wizards: +368

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland posted season-highs in multiple categories on Wednesday night, including points (140), 3-point percentage (47.6) and rebounds (62). The Cavaliers matched their season-best in offensive rebounds (18) while equaling their largest ever margin of victory over Washington. Max Strus knocked down six 3-pointers, while Donovan Mitchell added four.

Strus was the game's leading scorer with 24 points, shooting 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, while Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Caris LeVert each added three triples. The Cavaliers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they have covered in four of their last five home games against Washington. The Wizards have lost eight of their last nine road games and have only covered twice in their last six games overall.

Why the Wizards can cover

Cleveland has struggled to build on its best performances this season, following up double-digit wins with losses on three occasions. The Cavaliers lost to Portland at home two days after their previously most lopsided victory of the season, which came in a 128-105 final against Atlanta. Washington has done a quality job of bouncing back from blowout losses, with its most recent win coming two days after a 30-point loss to Toronto.

In fact, all six of the Wizards' wins have come after a double-digit loss, including their 110-104 win over Brooklyn last Friday. Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 26 points, while Deni Avdija added 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Kuzma finished 7 of 12 from the floor and scored a team-best 16 points in the loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. The Wizards also get to face an undermanned Cavs team missing Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee).

How to make Cavaliers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Cavs 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

