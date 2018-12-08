Cavs agree to trade George Hill to Bucks for Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and draft picks; Wizards acquire Sam Dekker

The Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards pulled off a multi-player trade on Friday night.

The Cavaliers have re-acquired Matthew Dellavedova and big man John Henson from the Bucks, along with a future first- and second-round draft pick in exchange for veteran point guard George Hill. The Wizards joined as a third team in the trade, acquiring Sam Dekker from the Cavaliers, while Jason Smith and a second-round draft pick will be traded to the Bucks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee is sending Dellavedova, John Henson and a first-round and future second-round pick to Cavs for George Hill, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/L5vWlxdj8M — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2018

Sources: Washington will join the Cavs-Bucks deal as a third team — and acquire Sam Dekker for Jason Smith and a future second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2018

Woj clarified that the aforementioned two draft picks that are being sent to Cleveland are in 2021.

Brian Windhorst explained it as a strategic move by the Cavaliers to take on money because they want to acquire draft picks. Dellavedova is due $9.6 million over each of the next two seasons, while Henson is due over $18 million until he hits free agency in 2020.

As far as the Cavaliers are concerned, this plays into their mindset of rebuilding. The team is currently 5-19 and they're not going to make the playoffs this season. Making matters even more concerning is the fact that Kevin Love could very well be traded. The acquisition of Dellavedova is icing on the cake, considering he was a major fan favorite who helped lead the franchise to their lone NBA title in 2016.

The undersized point guard averaged 5.7 points and 3.4 assists per game during his three seasons in Cleveland, including an epic 2015 Finals performance that saw him score 20 points in Game 3 while leading the Cavaliers to victory.

For the Bucks, this is a salary-clearing situation as they'll save $18 million in cap space for the 2019-20 season. Also, they'll have cap space to sign Khris Middleton when he likely hits free agency in 2019. Furthermore, they acquire a steady point guard in Hill, who has started for deep playoff teams in the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs over the course of his 11-year NBA career.

The money Milwaukee will save with the trade allows them flexibility to continue to upgrade the roster, while the Cavaliers continue show a willingness to take on money to gather draft picks.

As far as the third team is concerned, Dekker gives the Wizards a 3-point threat. The Wizards are currently 11-14, winners of three straight and six of their past 10 games. Their major weakness is their lack of 3-point shooting, ranking 27th in the league in 3-point percentage at 32.3 percent . Dekker is currently dealing with a sprained ankle that has sidelined him for a month, but he was converting on 38.4 percent of his 3-point attempts before the injury.

It's a win-win situation for all three teams as the Bucks look to solidify themselves as an elite team in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs continue to rebuild and the Wizards add the 3-point threat that they've lacked all season.