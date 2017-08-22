Cavs, Celtics make blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas official
Cleveland gets an All-Star point guard and a bevvy of assets in return for Irving, including a first-rounder
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas. Cleveland will also receive Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick in the deal. The Celtics announced the deal Tuesday night.
Irving reportedly requested a trade from Cleveland last month, but the Cavs new front office -- at least up until Tuesday -- had yet to find a deal that would satisfy what they were looking to gain in exchange for the All-Star point guard in the prime of his career.
Last season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in leading the Celtics to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving, only 25, averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists while playing second fiddle to LeBron James -- one of the main reasons he reportedly requested to be traded in the first place.
SportsLine projection: Before the trade
|TEAM
|WINS
|WIN%
|EAST
|CHAMP
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|54.2
|66.0%
|43.1%
|10.0%
|Boston Celtics
|53.7
|65.5%
|33.0%
|6.2%
SportsLine projection: After the trade
|TEAM
|WINS
|WIN%
|EAST
|CHAMP
|Boston Celtics
|54.9
|67.0%
|39.3%
|8.7%
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|54.2
|66.1%
|39.7%
|9.1%
In addition to landing an offense-heavy point guard in Thomas, similar to Irving, the Cavs also get a starter-level small forward in Crowder, a promising prospect in Zizic, and a potential top pick in next year's talent-heavy NBA draft.
-
Grade: Cavs win Kyrie for Thomas trade
The Cavs were up against a wall and came out with assets now and for the future
-
Cavs and Celtics title odds don't change
The Cavaliers and Celtics might look different next season, but Vegas sees them the same w...
-
Twitter shocked by Kyrie-Isaiah trade
We expected Kyrie to be traded, but not many people, including NBA Twitter, saw this comin...
-
Report: LeBron's camp hoping for Wade
If the Bulls buy him out, Wade could reunite with his former Heat teammate this season
-
Jerry West 'sad' about leaving Warriors
West was a huge piece in building the Warriors into the super team they became
-
NBA rookies love Lonzo, Tatum, Smith Jr.
The annual rookie survey is in, but if previous years are any indication it won't mean muc...
Add a Comment