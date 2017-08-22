Cavs, Celtics make blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas official

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed to a trade that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas. Cleveland will also receive Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick in the deal. The Celtics announced the deal Tuesday night.

Irving reportedly requested a trade from Cleveland last month, but the Cavs new front office -- at least up until Tuesday -- had yet to find a deal that would satisfy what they were looking to gain in exchange for the All-Star point guard in the prime of his career.

Last season, Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists in leading the Celtics to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Irving, only 25, averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists while playing second fiddle to LeBron James -- one of the main reasons he reportedly requested to be traded in the first place.

SportsLine projection: Before the trade

TEAM WINS WIN% EAST CHAMP Cleveland Cavaliers 54.2 66.0% 43.1% 10.0% Boston Celtics 53.7 65.5% 33.0% 6.2%

SportsLine projection: After the trade

TEAM WINS WIN% EAST CHAMP Boston Celtics 54.9 67.0% 39.3% 8.7% Cleveland Cavaliers 54.2 66.1% 39.7% 9.1%

In addition to landing an offense-heavy point guard in Thomas, similar to Irving, the Cavs also get a starter-level small forward in Crowder, a promising prospect in Zizic, and a potential top pick in next year's talent-heavy NBA draft.