Cavs coach jokes about Nets' pick after loss to Brooklyn: 'They may want our pick'

The Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade was one of the most discussed deals of the offseason, and one of the main reasons for that was the Celtics' inclusion of the prized Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

Brooklyn has been one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons, and nothing was expected to change this time around. The Nets, however, have been one of the surprise teams in the league this season, starting out 3-2 thanks to an upset victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

It was another lackadaisical performance from the Cavs, and even though they rallied to take a fourth-quarter lead, it was the Nets that prevailed thanks in large part to a clutch 3-pointer by Spencer Dinwiddie from way behind the line.

After the loss, a frustrated Lue joked about the prized draft pick that his team acquired in the offseason, saying, "We're running around here worrying about getting the Brooklyn pick, they may want our pick."

Following the game, the Nets are now tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference along with the Cavs.

Now, that's surely not how the standings will look at the end of the regular season, but still, this is not a great start for Cleveland, and it has nothing to do with its record. Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade are already dealing with some injuries, and LeBron James played 41 minutes Wednesday in a loss to the Nets. Not great!