Cavs gave away Kyrie Irving's number to rookie Collin Sexton but their former star doesn't seem to mind

Kyrie Irving had a pretty outstanding start to his NBA career with the Cavaliers. He immediately established himself as one of the NBA's best scorers and as time went on he managed to help Cleveland win a championship. He did all of this while wearing the No. 2 jersey.

Of course, Irving eventually requested a trade away from Cleveland and ended up with the Celtics. He now wears No. 11, but whatever happened to his old number in Cleveland? Initially, it went unused, but Collin Sexton, Cleveland's No. 8 pick in the draft, requested Irving's old number to be his own. The Cavs obliged and now Sexton will wear No. 2.

This could be considered insulting for some. Irving did a lot in Cleveland and giving away his number so soon after his departure seems to disrespect his legacy. Irving, however, doesn't seem to mind too much. via AP.

"The history, it's already captured, man," Irving said. "I was on one of the best teams in NBA history in my opinion, just accomplishing something that was that much bigger than ourselves. A feat that was, we're one of no other teams. We're like 1 of 1, in history. So for me, I think the biggest thing was giving that jersey to my dad, and if that's where the No. 2 legacy ends, then cool." ... "I gave a lot of commitment and sacrifice to being there from Day 1, so to have that six-year span of doing some unbelievable things, I'm definitely happy about it," he said. "I never shy away from that in terms of Cleveland giving me the opportunity to a 19-year-old kid of wearing No. 2. Now, it's just a transition in the league.

Obviously, that jersey means something personal to Irving, but not because of the championship he helped win, or even his personal legacy with the Cavs. It's something he was able to give to his dad and that's something that nobody can ever take away from him no matter how many people wear No. 2 in Cleveland.