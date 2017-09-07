Cavs GM dodges questions about Isaiah Thomas' hip: We're not putting a timetable
The Cavs GM does not want to rush Thomas back from injury
In Isaiah Thomas' introduction as a Cleveland Cavalier on Thursday, answers about the recovery status of his hip injury -- when he might return, his current limitations, and the extent of his injury -- went unanswered as new GM Koby Altman dodged questions and refused to update his status.
"We're not going to address specifics of the injury," Altman said. "We're not going to put a timetable on his return, and we're also not going to rush it at all."
Altman and the Cavs did not, and likely won't, put a timetable on Thomas' return. Recent reports have indicated it might be after the All-Star break, but Altman's only answer was that it would be "at some point" this season.
Thomas, however, did speak a little about his current abilities. Earlier this week, he began hip rehab in Cleveland, and he says he's rehabbing and working out based on a regimented plan he and the Cavaliers have formulated, noting that the plan is "non-surgical"
in nature.
"I'm just getting treatment each and every day," Thomas said. "I'm working out in the weight room. That's the most I'm doing right now. We have a plan set and we're going to attack that plan and get me back to 100 percent as soon as possible."
Although Cleveland remains hopeful it will get Thomas back on the floor quickly, Altman's refusal to lay out a recovery timeline and unwillingness to speak about Thomas' hip could be an indicator that the hip might be a bigger deal than previously suspected.
