Cavs GM Koby Altman: Animosity between Kyrie Irving, LeBron James 'is overblown'
Altman addressed the media about Irving during his introductory news conference
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert led a news conference Wednesday to introduce new general manager Koby Altman, and most of questions predictably involved point guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer.
While Gilbert and Altman refused to go into details about Irving's situation, Altman did address the reported feud that has arisen between Irving and LeBron James.
"I think a lot of it's been overblown," Altman said. "I think a lot of people who are in this building every day haven't seen any of that animosity. Along with Kevin Love, this is a group that has gotten us to three straight Finals and won an NBA championship together.
"They play great together on the floor, and a lot of that I do think is overblown. We haven't seen a lot of this animosity that's sort of been out there in the media."
Altman later reiterated that LeBron has been committed to helping the franchise get better, following reports earlier this summer that James was frustrated and concerned about the Cavs' lack of offseason moves. LeBron has the ability to become a free agent after next season.
Despite trade rumors surrounding Irving, Gilbert concluded the gathering by saying he expects Irving to be with the Cavaliers when training camp begins this fall.
-
The Raptors' Valanciunas conundrum
Toronto's center has an uncertain future; can we still talk about this 25-year-old's poten...
-
Oakley unsure about MSG return
Oakley was vague with his response on when he'd attend another Knicks home game
-
Silver: Seattle on NBA expansion list
The NBA commissioner said expansion is 'inevitable,' but not a priority right now
-
LOOK: Cavs new Nike uniforms leaked?
The NBA social media world was buzzing after a leak of what looks like the Cavs' new jersey...
-
Ainge: Thomas won't require surgery
The guard's injury hampered him in the NBA playoffs but he's slowly ramping up his on-court...
-
Report: Minny exploring trades for Kyrie
The tipping point might be whether the Wolves are willing to part with Andrew Wiggins
Add a Comment