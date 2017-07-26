Cavs GM Koby Altman: Animosity between Kyrie Irving, LeBron James 'is overblown'

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert led a news conference Wednesday to introduce new general manager Koby Altman, and most of questions predictably involved point guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer.

While Gilbert and Altman refused to go into details about Irving's situation, Altman did address the reported feud that has arisen between Irving and LeBron James.

"I think a lot of it's been overblown," Altman said. "I think a lot of people who are in this building every day haven't seen any of that animosity. Along with Kevin Love, this is a group that has gotten us to three straight Finals and won an NBA championship together. "They play great together on the floor, and a lot of that I do think is overblown. We haven't seen a lot of this animosity that's sort of been out there in the media."

"I think of lot it has been overblown..."



Cavs GM Koby Altman on reported LeBron/Kyrie feud... pic.twitter.com/47pVX73F9d — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 26, 2017

Altman later reiterated that LeBron has been committed to helping the franchise get better, following reports earlier this summer that James was frustrated and concerned about the Cavs' lack of offseason moves. LeBron has the ability to become a free agent after next season.

Koby Altman: "LeBron remains deeply committed to this organization ... deeply committed to this team ... deeply committed to this city" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 26, 2017

Despite trade rumors surrounding Irving, Gilbert concluded the gathering by saying he expects Irving to be with the Cavaliers when training camp begins this fall.