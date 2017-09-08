Cavs guard Isaiah Thomas has reportedly played with hip injury 'for years now'

After a few weeks of delay, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic were all officially introduced as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.

The press conference did not exactly have a celebratory feel, however, as the Cavs and general manager Koby Altman were acting weird about Thomas' hip, avoiding questions about it when they could, and offering only vague answers when they couldn't.

Now, we may know why. According to a report from Jason Lloyd, Thomas' hip injury could be more severe than originally thought. Via The Athletic:

One source with direct knowledge of Thomas' hip condition told The Athletic last week that he is dealing with more than just a tear. Some of those secondary issues in the hip he has played with for years now, such as a loss of cartilage and some arthritis, are complicating his healing process. "No one has any idea how quickly this will heal or if it even will heal at all," the source said. "It's hard to predict."

While this brings more questions than answers into the mystery of when Thomas will return, one thing that is certain is this is not good news -- not for Thomas nor the Cavaliers.

Hopefully Thomas will be able to return to the court sooner rather than later, but as of now, it doesn't appear as if anyone knows exactly when that will be.