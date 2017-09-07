Cavs' Isaiah Thomas says he wants to be the 'greatest player to ever play' the game
Thomas was introduced as a Cavalier on Thursday
More than two weeks after the blockbuster Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers was originally agreed to, Thomas, Jae Crowder, and Ante Zizic were officially introduced as members of the Cavs.
The team held an introductory press conference on Thursday morning, and unsurprisingly, reporters were primarily interested in the health of Isaiah Thomas' hip, though the Cavs mostly avoided those questions. Noting that they would pursue a "non-surgical option" was about as detailed as the team got.
Aside from Thomas' hip, the next most notable part of the press conference was Thomas' statement that he wants to be "the greatest player to ever play."
Just speaking realistically, that's going to be a tough task for Thomas to accomplish at this point in his career. Still, it's great to see this kind of mindset from the 5-9 dynamo. That kind of drive and determination is large part of what makes Thomas such an incredible player.
