Cavs' Isaiah Thomas to guest star in episode of 'Law and Order: SVU'

Cleveland's own Isaiah Thomas is taking his talents from the training table to the television set.

The Cavaliers guard announced on Wednesday that he will play a guest role in an upcoming episode of "Law and Order: SVU." He will appear as himself in the cameo, joining Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn among popular athletes to make an appearance on the long-running series.

Law & Order SVU filming tomorrow!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) September 13, 2017

Naturally, trolls came out in droves to troll his decision. "So you went to CLE to make tv shows?" said one Twitter user. His response?

Yup and win a championship https://t.co/Z7ND7ub4mx — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) September 13, 2017

According to Cleveland.com, Thomas' episode will likely air in late October.

"Law and Order: SVU" has a storied history of hosting celebrities on the show over the years even outside the sports realm, including Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, Bradley Cooper, Miranda Lambert and Martin Short, among many others.

Thomas was traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers this summer in a mega-deal that sent Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston. Aside from acquiring the pint-sized guard, the Cavs also received Ante Zizic, Jae Crowder, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

Although Thomas was a centerpiece in the trade for the Cavaliers, a hip injury has cast some doubt on when he might return to action. He began rehab for the hip in Cleveland last week, but thus far Thomas -- as well as new Cavs GM Koby Altman -- have been mum on when they expect the two-time All-Star to return to the hardwood.