Cavs' J.R. Smith can now add 'author' to his resume after releasing children's book with his brother

Over the course of the offseason, NBA players have a lot of free time. No matter how much over-excited fans on Twitter may want them to, players simply cannot spend all day in the gym. Even if they work out multiple times a day for a few hours each time, that still leaves plenty of time for other activities.

Some guys like to golf, others may work on their business ventures, and everyone likes to take some time for a relaxing vacation or two. The point is, there's plenty of ways to spend a summer as an NBA player. Not many, however, spend it writing books.

But that's just what Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith did this offseason. Smith, along with his brother, Chris, who briefly played in the NBA as well, released a children's book, HoopSmiths, on Tuesday. The book is based on their childhood together growing up with the game of basketball. And, since it's a children's book, it features a wholesome message about the value of teamwork.

JR Smith and his brother, Chris, released a children’s book on Tuesday about growing up together and helping each other succeed in basketball. A portion of the book's proceeds will go to the JR Smith Youth Foundation. pic.twitter.com/CtRH9lW4Pi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 18, 2018

A portion of the book's proceeds will go to Smith's charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation, which, according to its website is "dedicated to assisting underserved children in their health, personal development, education and enjoyment of life."

Now, there were the easy social media jokes about how the book should be about counting or telling time because of Smith's gaffe in the Finals. But jokes aside, this is a pretty cool accomplishment for Smith and his brother.