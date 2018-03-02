Cavs' J.R. Smith suspension reportedly due to throwing bowl of soup at assistant coach

Just when you think things have started to settle down in Cleveland, some more craziness happens with the Cavaliers. And this, despite all of the other drama earlier in the season, might be the wildest moment yet.

Ahead of the Cavaliers' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, it was announced that J.R. Smith had been suspended for one game by the team due to an incident at shootaround. The team wouldn't say what happened, just that Smith would not play due to detrimental conduct, and Rodney Hood would start in his place.

Now, we have an explanation for Smith's mysterious suspension, and the answer is even stranger than Cavs players allegedly accusing Kevin Love of faking sick. According to a report from Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin, Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. Via ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN. Jones, a former Cavs player, has been back with Cleveland since 2014 and worked his way up from an assistant coach with the Canton Charge, the Cavs' G League affiliate, to the Cavs where he is a trusted voice for head coach Tyronn Lue.

Sure, why not.

If any player was ever going to be suspended for throwing soup at an assistant coach, it would be J.R. Smith on the 2017-18 Cavaliers.

Now, the only question that remains, is what kind of soup are we talking about here?