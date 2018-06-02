Cavs' J.R. Smith turns tables on playing with LeBron James: 'He has the opportunity to play with me as well'

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Even before his Game 1 blunder that has captivated the basketball world for the past two days, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was known as quite a character. Whether negative, positive or just plain weird, Smith certainly stays in the headlines due to his behavior both on and off the court.

On Saturday, leading up to Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, a reporter asked Smith how much pressure he and his teammates feel playing alongside LeBron James, one of the greatest of all time. Smith's answer was poignant and honest, but he had to throw in a little J.R. flair at the end.

"It's a lot of pressure. Not for myself or my teammates, but just playing on his team," Smith said. "It's almost -- it's a blessing and -- it's a gift and a curse. You play on his team, and you're playing with the best player in the world and you get to witness some great historic things and be a part of it. Then, on the other side, if you don't help that person win, they're looking at you too. "So it's a lot of pressure, depending on how you look at it. But I tell him all the time he has the opportunity to play with me as well."

Game. Set. Match. Mr. Smith.

Clearly being a little tongue-in-cheek, Smith delivered the type of line we've come to expect from a player who, over the course of his career, has consistently exhibited confidence perhaps far beyond his talent level. For better or worse, that confidence has gotten him to where he is today -- with a chance to earn a second NBA title in four years as one of the main characters in The LeBron Show.