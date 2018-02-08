Cavs-Lakers trade: Isaiah Thomas didn't last a year in Cleveland, and Twitter is losing it

The Isaiah Thomas Experience was not fun for the Cavaliers. From weird drama with Paul Pierce to weirder drama with Kevin Love, there was a whole lot of baggage that came with such a small package, and the Cavaliers are three-seed, but it's not a pretty one. With that in mind, the Cavaliers traded not-Kyrie Irving to the Lakers for Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson, and where the Cavaliers' drama, there are memes.

It's an all-meme year for the NBA, between the Clint Capela Trojan Horse, the weird Kevin Love drama, LeBron's entire roster getting injured and Joel Embiid existing, but this may be the icing on the cake -- and we aren't even at the All-Star Break.

We left it to the minds of Twitter to imagine the answers to the important questions. For instance: What does Kyrie think of all this?

Kyrie Irving seeing Isaiah Thomas is already being shipped out of Cleveland...https://t.co/wKBEzyVGmZ — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) February 8, 2018

Then, of course, there's LeBron's reaction to Isaiah leaving town.

Lebron saying goodbye to Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/gD9QNnSHxr — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 8, 2018

CBS Sports' own Tom Fornelli was wondering if the Lakers knew what they were getting. They may have also misunderstood the words "generational talent."

Magic Johnson’s gonna be so confused when the wrong Isaiah Thomas shows up at the press conference. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 8, 2018

Also, we can't ignore Thomas' final seconds as a Cavalier, when it sure seemed like he was being ignored.

the final moment Isaiah Thomas spent in a Cavs uniform... damn pic.twitter.com/RzbvivaeNt — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 8, 2018

And it just kept going. People had all sorts of things to say on the trade.

Poor Isaiah Thomas was eliminated twice by LeBron in nine months. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 8, 2018

You got traded but you find out the weed's legal in Cali pic.twitter.com/jaFQVmloJf — jaderamus (@Jade_TBF) February 8, 2018

At least Isaiah Thomas gets to spend the rest of winter in LA. That's about the only thing that's gone his way the past 9 months. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) February 8, 2018

After all that, Isaiah Thomas played 15 games in Cleveland, and the Cavs had to attach a pick to him to get two (solid) players off the Lakers bench -- one of whom LA had been trying to trade already (Clarkson). — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 8, 2018

I've watched years of Steve Blake, Ramon Sessions, Darius Morris, Broken Ass Steve Nash....



29 games with Isaiah Thomas is light work. — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 8, 2018

So, Cleveland. How you doing?