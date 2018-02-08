Cavs-Lakers trade: Isaiah Thomas didn't last a year in Cleveland, and Twitter is losing it
After a deal that sent Thomas to the Lakers for Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson, people had jokes
The Isaiah Thomas Experience was not fun for the Cavaliers. From weird drama with Paul Pierce to weirder drama with Kevin Love, there was a whole lot of baggage that came with such a small package, and the Cavaliers are three-seed, but it's not a pretty one. With that in mind, the Cavaliers traded not-Kyrie Irving to the Lakers for Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson, and where the Cavaliers' drama, there are memes.
It's an all-meme year for the NBA, between the Clint Capela Trojan Horse, the weird Kevin Love drama, LeBron's entire roster getting injured and Joel Embiid existing, but this may be the icing on the cake -- and we aren't even at the All-Star Break.
We left it to the minds of Twitter to imagine the answers to the important questions. For instance: What does Kyrie think of all this?
Then, of course, there's LeBron's reaction to Isaiah leaving town.
CBS Sports' own Tom Fornelli was wondering if the Lakers knew what they were getting. They may have also misunderstood the words "generational talent."
Also, we can't ignore Thomas' final seconds as a Cavalier, when it sure seemed like he was being ignored.
And it just kept going. People had all sorts of things to say on the trade.
So, Cleveland. How you doing?
