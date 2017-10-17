Cavs' LeBron James on loyalty to Cleveland: 'I don't owe anybody anything'

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new roster with pieces that could give them a better shot at dethroning the Golden State Warriors should they meet for the fourth straight year in the NBA Finals. But there's one massive cloud hanging over the franchise and the city this season, one that will only get bigger and bigger as the season progresses.

LeBron James has the ability to opt of out his contract at the end of this season and become a free agent, which would allow him to once again leave the city of Cleveland behind should he so choose. While he's yet to publicly indicate anything one way or another, James has been rumored to have interest in Los Angeles or even Houston as potential destinations.

As a result, every word that LeBron utters is dissected and analyzed for hints about his upcoming decision. In a recent GQ interview, for example, LeBron was asked about what he owes the city of Cleveland.

"LeBron James owes nobody anything. Nobody," he said. "When my mother told me I don't owe her anything, from that point in time, I don't owe anybody anything. But what I will give to the city of Cleveland is passion, commitment, and inspiration. As long as I put that jersey on, that's what I represent. That's why I'm there -- to inspire that city. But I don't owe anybody anything."

This probably isn't what Cleveland fans wanted to hear, but at least he said he'd give them "commitment," right? This doesn't really indicate whether or not LeBron plans to stay in Cleveland for the rest of his career -- that will likely depend largely on how this season goes -- but it is telling to see that James feels that he's done what he set out to do: Bring Cleveland a championship.

He'll begin his quest to bring the city another one in Tuesday night's season-opener against the Boston Celtics.