Cavs' Lue compares LeBron James' Game 5 winner to Michael Jordan's legendary shot: 'Same play'

LeBron James' game-winning 3 to clinch Game 5 at the buzzer for Cleveland over the Pacers was an iconic moment for the Cavaliers superstar. And as if comparisons between he and Michael Jordan didn't already run rampant enough, the end-game sequence was eerily similar to one of the biggest shots of M.J.'s career, according to the Cavs coach.

As Tyronn Lue noted in his postgame press conference, James' fadeaway jumper over Thaddeus Young that clinched the win unfolded almost identically to Michael Jordan's iconic game-winning shot over Cleveland guard Craig Ehlo in Game 5 of the first round of the 1989 playoffs.

"I think that LeBron shot might have been like Jordan's shot over Craig Ehlo in Cleveland," Lue said to a reporter after the game. "Same play."

Even more strange in the striking similarity between James and Jordan in that final play is their performance in their respective games. James finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the Cavs' Game 5 win; Jordan, in that 1989 playoff game, had 44 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

James' shot didn't advance Cleveland into the second round like Jordan's did for the Bulls. It did, however, give Cleveland a 3-2 first-round lead as the series shifts back to Indianapolis for Game 6 on Friday.