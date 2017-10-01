Cavs' Lue says he might start Love at center and bring Thompson off the bench

After the Cleveland Cavaliers' big shakeup in the offseason, some wondered if perhaps there could also be a shakeup in their starting frontcourt.

Cleveland's acquisition of Jae Crowder in the Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving deal gives them a good deal of frontcourt flexibility due to Crowder's ability to play some smallball power forward, and this led to speculation that perhaps the Cavs would go small and start Love at the five. Shortly after the trade, however, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said that would not be the case, and Tristan Thompson would remain the team's starting center.

Now a week or so intro training camp, Lue appears to be changing his tune, indicating that Love may start at center after all, which would send Thompson to the bench. Via ESPN:

Kevin Love could be named the Cleveland Cavaliers' permanent starter at center this season, with Tristan Thompson coming off the bench, coach Tyronn Lue said after practice Saturday. Love said he has played "quite a bit" of time at the 5 with the Cavs' first unit through the first week of training camp. The Cavaliers have also been playing Jae Crowder at the 4 with the starters during training camp, adding another defensive-oriented player to the mix.

When explaining why they would want to start Love at the Center, Lue keyed in on the increased spacing the move could give them on the offensive end.

"Spacing opportunities, spacing the floor," Lue said when asked what he likes about Love playing center. "Being able to play through the elbows with multiple guys."

During the offseason, Lue told Zach Lowe that Love was going to be a bigger part of the offense this season, saying, "we're going to play through him more. He's going to get those elbow touches again."

Shifting Love to the starting center role would certainly help both Love and the Cavs on the offensive end as they try to replace the production of Kyrie Irving -- especially while Isaiah Thomas is out injured.